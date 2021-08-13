Dr. Robert F.X. Gilday, age 92, a recent resident of Lee, New Hampshire, and formerly of Kennebunkport, died peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 10, 2021, with his loving daughters at his side.

Robert was born on May 24, 1929, in New York, New York, the second son of William L. and Irene (Benz) Gilday.

Robert lived in Bronxville, New York, with his family until his enlistment in the U.S. Air Force as a medic. He spent his summers as a child on Pine Island in New Rochelle with his parents, brother, nieces and cousins and carried those memories with him throughout his life. As a young man, he regularly competed in men’s doubles in crew as well as qualifying for the Olympic rowing team.

Robert graduated from Seton Hall University and the Kansas City Osteopathic School of Medicine where he met his future wife. He earned his residency in radiology in Detroit. In 1963, Robert and his wife Judith moved to northern New Jersey where he practiced medicine and they raised their family for over 20 years.

His love of Maine began in 1965 when visiting North Harbor to purchase a New York 32 sailboat, named the “Arundel” and renamed “The Twelfth of Never.” In 1980, Robert and his family relocated to Kennebunkport and he, along with his closest friends, proudly sailed the “Arundel” back to its home state. In 1985, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne, stationed at Fort Bragg retaining his rank of Lt. Colonel upon his discharge. Upon retirement in 2007, he spent his days on his beloved “Sea Rose,” moored in the Kennebunk River. He passed his love of the water and salt air to his four children and grandchildren.

His passions included sailing and rowing as well as a lifelong love for animals. He was a proud member of the New York Athletic Club spending most weekends on Travers Island with his wife and children.

Robert is predeceased by his parents, his older brother William L Gilday, his grandson Eric J Arsenault, granddaughter Caitlyn E. Arsenault and former wife Judith (McCoy) Gilday in 2017.

He is survived by his daughter, Barbara L Arsenault and her husband Scott of Lee, New Hampshire, sons Timothy B. Gilday and his wife Amanda (McGrath) of Kennebunk and Ormond By the See, Florida, Robert C. Gilday, of Maine and North Dakota, and daughter Elizabeth C Gilday, of Limerick; grandchildren Melissa A. Gilday, Timothy P. Gilday, Christina M Crosby, Austin JR Arsenault, Robert F. Gilday, Vivian G Gilday and Lily A Gilday; nieces Sharon Millitello and Nancy Gilday Creel and their extended families.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 at Holy Spirit Parish – St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk. Interment will follow at Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

Should friends desire, donations in Dr. Gilday’s memory can be made to: The Animal Welfare Society, PO Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

