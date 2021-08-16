Lifelong resident of Kennebunk, Clifford S. Welch, 102, passed away Thursday Aug. 5, 2021.

Clifford was born in Kennebunk, March 24, 1919, to the late Raymond and Mary (Chaney) Welch. He married Eileen Dempsey in Kennebunkport on April 20, 1947, where they raised three children.

Clifford proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He worked as an automobile mechanic and small engine repair for O’Brien’s Garage in Kennebunk.

He was predeceased by brothers Ernest Welch, Leslie Welch, Raymond Welch and William Welch; sisters Beatrice Cole, Isabel Skinner, Ruth Cole, Rosamond Welch, and Frances Grace; his wife Eileen of 58 years.

He leaves behind a brother James Welch; his caregivers his loving daughter Carol and son in law Robert Perry of Wells, his sons William Welch of Fort McCoy, Florida, and Glen Welch of Portland. Grandchildren Robert (Brenda Sorenson) Perry of Sauk Centre, Minnesota, Jennifer Perry-Lank of Springvale and Amanda Welch (Jacob Zetrouer) of Fort McCoy, Florida. Great-grandchildren Daniel, Kyle, Samantha, David, Ellie and Mollie.

At Clifford’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are made by Hope Memorial Chapel.

