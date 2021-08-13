Paul Graw Herbert 1932 – 2021 SUMTER, S.C. – Paul Graw Herbert, 89, beloved husband of 57 years to Mary Ann (Berry) Herbert, died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Prisma Health Richland. Born on Feb. 2, 1932, in Franklin, N.H., he was the son of the late Edwin Herbert and Alice (Muise) Herbert. Mr. Herbert retired from the U.S. Navy after 26 years of service as an aircraft mechanic and later retired as a machine tool and die maker from Aeromarine in Brunswick. He was an avid golfer and skier and loved sailing and flying radio control aircraft. In addition, he was a beekeeper, gardener, and house renovator. His greatest joy was listening to his wife, Mary, play the piano. Mr. Herbert will be remembered as the best husband and father and will be dearly missed. In addition to his wife, Mary, of Sumter, S.C., he is survived by his children Paul Herbert and his wife Susan of Florida, Elizabeth Hughes and her significant other Stephen Mitchell of Arizona, Victor Herbert and his wife Doreen of Wisconsin, and Richard Herbert and his wife Susan of Wisconsin; grandchildren Conor Hughes, Eileen Herbert, and Frank Herbert; one sister, Jean Titus of Auburn, and one brother-in-law, John Berry of Arizona. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Allen Herbert. A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may go to http://www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family’s guest book. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home of Sumter for the arrangements.

