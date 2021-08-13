A Waterboro man facing two counts of manslaughter told investigators he had injected a dose of heroin and was struggling to stay awake before the car he was driving veered off the road and struck and killed a man and a 12-year-old boy, according to a court filing made public Friday.

Charles B. Stoddard, 64, also told York County detectives that before the July 31 crash at the Cozi Corner Cafe in East Waterboro, he had not slept for two days and that he had injected nearly a quarter-gram of heroin at about 8 a.m. shortly before leaving his house to get a Pepsi, according to an affidavit by York County Detective Corey Sweatt filed in York County Superior Court in Alfred. The crash took place at about 9 a.m.

At his first appearance in court Friday, Stoddard was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail by Justice Wayne Douglas. His case will next be heard by a York County grand jury, which must vote to indict him on the felony manslaughter charges if the case is to go forward, a step that could happen as early as next month.

Stoddard’s attorney, Randall Bates, reserved argument over bail for a later date. York County prosecutor Thaddeus West indicated that he is likely to ask the judge to increase Stoddard’s bail amount in the future.

Killed in the crash was Luke Stephenson, 12, and Mark Schepis, 45, both of Waterboro, who were sitting on a curb waiting for a seat in the restaurant to eat breakfast. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

During the Zoom hearing Friday, Stephenson’s father, David Stephenson, and Schepis’s wife, Jessica Schepis, listened in on the proceedings and requested time to speak in open court. But Douglas denied them the opportunity during the brief hearing, where Stoddard appeared via video-link from York County Jail, bespectacled, wearing a blue paper mask and dressed entirely in prison orange.

Schepis and Stephenson declined interview requests earlier this week, and a message for Stoddard left at York County Jail requesting an interview was not returned Friday.

The police affidavit filed in support of the charges contain the most detailed picture yet about Stoddard’s alleged actions before and immediately after the crash, and new details from the investigation that led to the charges, including that Stoddard admitted he was driving. Police also gathered accounts from witnesses who said that before the crash, they saw a vehicle matching the description of Stoddard’s vehicle “all over the road” and driving fast, one person said. Another witness observed the Oldsmobile driving with its brake lights on while speeding up and slowing down erratically, the document says.

In on case, a witness said Stoddard’s vehicle crossed the yellow line, nearly striking an oncoming car. Another witness saw Stoddard cross the center line as he approached the intersection with Route 5 and Route 4/202, went to the left of the median strip in the oncoming traffic’s lane and made a left turn onto Route 5 heading north .

Police did not estimate how fast Stoddard was driving in the arrest affidavit, but said it appeared he was operating at a “high rate of speed” when he left the roadway and struck Stephenson and Schepis before careening into the restaurant’s sign. Stoddard’s vehicle came to rest after it struck an F-150 pickup that was leaving the parking lot. A full reconstruction of the crash and examination of Stoddard’s vehicle are underway by Sweatt with assistance from the Saco and Old Orchard Beach police departments, the York County Sheriff’s Office said previously.

When first responders arrived, Stoddard did not want to get out of the vehicle, Sweatt wrote. He was unable to form complete sentences, and his pupils had reduced to pinpoints, an indicator of opiate use.

When police first interviewed Stoddard at Southern Maine Medical Center, where he had been taken immediately after the crash, they found him asleep in an exam room. Sweatt wrote that Stoddard appeared to be truthful when he said he unaware that he had crashed his car, but he had assumed he did because he was in the hospital.

Sweatt wrote that Stoddard also appeared to be genuinely surprised when he was informed that two people were gravely injured in the crash; during the conversation, police withheld the fact that Stephenson and Schepis had died, but told Stoddard that he could face criminal charges as a result of the investigation.

Stoddard replied: “Great, I never thought at this age that I would spend the rest of my life in jail,” according to police.

Stoddard also told police he was prescribed medicine for back pain, and during a second interview Aug. 4 at his Waterboro home on Main Street, Stoddard showed police prescriptions for cyclobenzaprine, a muscle relaxer, and gabapentin, a non-opiate pain killer used often to treat nerve pain and neuralgia. It was during the second interview at his home that Stoddard told investigators that he had mixed slightly less than 1/4 gram of heroin with water and injected himself around 8:30 a.m. Stoddard told police he left his house about half an hour later; the fatal crash occurred around 9 a.m.

Police were also granted search warrants to test a sample of Stoddard’s blood taken soon after the crash for intoxicants. A second search warrant for Stoddard’s vehicle revealed a small amount of heroin and four needles contained in a bag in the back seat of the Oldsmobile.

Stoddard’s criminal history in Maine dates t0 1992 for a misdemeanor. He was next charged in 2011 with three felony counts of theft by receiving stolen property. For those charges he plead to lesser crimes, but it was unknown whether he was sentenced to any jail time.

That same year, he was also charged with felony possession of oxycodone, but was ultimately sentenced to a suspended sentence of 364 days and 1 year of probation.

No one answered the door at Stoddard’s home on Friday, where he lived with his ex-wife’s mother, according to the police affidavit. His ex-wife, Hazel Van Gasbeek, of Hollis, said she separated from him long ago, and declined to be interviewed.

“We were divorced nearly 30 years ago,” Van Gasbeek said. “I have no comment other than my heart is broken for the families involved.”

