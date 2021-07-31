A man and a boy were struck were killed by a car Saturday morning in a parking lot outside a restaurant in East Waterboro, authorities said.

Mark Schepis, 45, and Luke Stephenson, 12, both of Waterboro, were killed around 9 a.m. when a car veered off the road and struck them. They were waiting in the parking lot outside the Cozi Corner Cafe, off Sokokis Trail, the York County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said Charles Stoddard, 64, of Waterboro exited the roadway in his 2003 Oldsmobile Alero and went through the parking lot into the marquee of the restaurant, forcing patrons to dodge the oncoming car.

Schepis and Stephenson were pronounced dead at the scene. They knew each other and had been waiting outside the restaurant with their families. Stoddard’s vehicle also struck a Ford F-150 driven and owned by Mark Tuttle of Porter, who was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities didn’t say what they believed led to the incident. Stoddard was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released, they said.

The road was closed after the accident, and reopened around 1:40 p.m.

The crash is being reconstructed by officers with the Saco and Old Orchard Beach Police Departments, and the investigation is continuing.

