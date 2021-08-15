BOSTON — Eduardo Rodriguez was sharp against Baltimore again, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep with a 6-2 victory Sunday, sending the Orioles to their 11th straight loss.

Boston has won four of five games after losing 10 of 12 and falling out of first place in the AL East.

The Orioles have been outscored 104-34 during their second-longest skid this season. They had a 14-game losing streak in May.

Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins went 0 for 5, halting his 20-game hitting streak. It was the longest by an Oriole since Adam Jones had a 20-game streak in 2012.

Rodriguez (9-6) allowed a first-inning unearned run and three singles, striking out six and walking three in six innings. In his last 12 appearances against Baltimore, he’s 9-0 with a 1.81 ERA. The 28-year-old lefty was originally signed by the Orioles in 2010 before being dealt to Boston four years later.

Rodriguez didn’t want to come out after six innings.

“I learned that from my teammates I’ve played with,” he said, referring to Chris Sale and David Price. “Those guys have taught me: ‘You’ve got to go out there no matter what.’ That’s the way I want to be.”

Manager Alex Cora told him some in the bullpen needed work.

“Where we were bullpen-wise, knowing what’s coming, we needed some guys to go out there and touch the rubber,” Cora said.

Red Sox right-hander Adam Ottavino had to leave because of a left shoulder contusion after getting hit by Jorge Mateo’s hard liner for an RBI single in the seventh.

“He’s OK,” Cora said. “A little bit sore, nothing structural.”

Martinez homered off a billboard above the Green Monster in the first against Keegan Akin (0-7) after his throw in the top of the inning bounced away from the cutoff man for an error, allowing Austin Hays to score.

Akin went four innings and gave up three runs, all in the first. He allowed six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

“I’ve still got to get a little better, go deeper in the game,” he said.

Kyle Schwarber was back in the lineup for Boston after having Saturday off. He went 2 for 4 with two doubles, his first hits with the Red Sox. The 28-year-old slugger, who had been sidelined since July 2 because of a strained right hamstring, made his Red Sox debut on Friday after being acquired from Washington at the trade deadline.

“It’s nice to get the first one out of the way,” he said. “Now I can relax and play ball.”

Kiké Hernández had an RBI single off the right foot of third-base umpire Will Little, who tried to jump over the grounder down the line during a three-run sixth.

DAY AFTER

Cora said left-hander Chris Sale, who made his first big league appearance in just over two years Saturday, felt fine and is in line to make his next scheduled start Friday at Fenway Park against Texas.

Sale had Tommy John surgery on his 31st birthday – March 30, 2020. He gave up two runs, both on solo homers, with eight strikeouts and no walks over five innings during an 89-pitch outing.

ROSTER MOVES

The Orioles selected the contracts of left-hander Fernando Abad and right-hander Konner Wade from Triple-A Norfolk. To make room, they optioned right-hander Dusten Knight to Norfolk and designated right-hander Adam Plutko for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said left-hander Bruce Zimmermann (biceps) has a chance to pitch before the season ends, but he had a setback recently when he sprained his ankle doing exercises.

Red Sox: Left-hander Josh Taylor was placed on the COVID-19 injured list and catcher Connor Wong was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. … Cora said bench coach Will Venable, who tested positive for COVID-19 last weekend in Toronto, and first-base coach Tom Goodwin, deemed a close contact, could be allowed to leave Canada soon and join the team in New York for Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Yankees.

