The Topsham County Fair came to a close Sunday with the demolition derby, a loud, action-packed event that drew more than a thousand people to the fairground stands.

The derby drew competitors from across the Midcoast to compete for a $1,000 prize.

“I have a love for the sport. It’s like an addiction,” said Jason Lavery, who came from South Portland with his two sons to watch the derby. Lavery said the fair allows him to hang out with friends and family and do something together.

For Stormi Lacroix-Sanford, a resident of Greene, her recent leg injury did not stop her from attending this year’s fair. With a cast on one of her legs, she was enjoying the derby from a distance.

“I attended the fair for the first time two years ago to witness the harness racing, and I loved it, and this year I am here for the derby,” said Sanford. “Though I cannot walk around much due to my injury, I am here for the fair vibe. It’s just amazing.”

Last year, the fair was canceled due to COVID-19 and board members were excited to return for this year’s fair.

The fair did not provide any official updates on attendance figures, but Leon Brillant, the fair president, said overall attendance appeared to be solid in the fair’s first year back.

“Considering we did not have the fair last year, it’s good to see the crowd again. People have been attending the fair in large numbers. Most of them are coming with their families, which is a good thing,” said Brillant.

Maria Brillant, secretary at the Topsham Fair, said the fair witnessed good foot traffic on all days except Thursday due to the extreme heat and humidity.

“We are happy with the response. People have been giving us positive feedback,” she said.

Other events at the fair included the annual Blueberry pie contest, 4-H showings, harness racing, penny scramble and chili contest, displays of craft, and carnival rides.

