Portland recorded its record dew point at the Jetport on Thursday, when it surged to 78 degrees. A higher dew point means there is more moisture in the air, and also means it’s more humid.

This is the most humid air most people have felt in Maine. Records go back to 1948.

Monday will be nothing like that.

A light north wind and full sunshine keeps dew points low while temperatures reach into the upper 70s.

Dry air sticks around into Tuesday, but the wind direction shifts to be out of the southwest.

Humid air lingering in the Mid-Atlantic will begin to creep north. Expect it to feel a bit sticky by the afternoon.

Wednesday looks even more humid, though increased cloud cover will limit temperatures to be near 80 degrees.

A stray shower is possible, but Thursday seems more active right now.

Showers and storms seem likely on Thursday, though the severe weather threat looks low right now.

The unsettled weather sticks around into Friday. With a bit of luck, the weekend will be another stunner.

