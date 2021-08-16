Biddeford School Department, in collaboration with Saco and Dayton, received a grant this month to support homeless children in the three communities.

Biddeford and Saco’s superintendent, Jeremy Ray, announced at the Aug. 11 school committee meeting that the department’s application for supplemental funding through the American Rescue Plan, Homeless Children and Youth II funds subgrant, was approved.

A memo from Assistant Superintendent Chris Indorf says the department will collaborate with Apex Youth Connection, located at 45 Granite St. in Biddeford. The funding will bring the center’s current half-time youth engagement specialist, Tim Boston, to a full-time position.

With more time, Indorf says Boston will be able to do more to connect with and support the development of local youth. Indorf said in the memo that the school’s connection with Apex and its youth programs have already impacted many children and families.

The total award amount has not yet been determined, but Indorf highlights in the memo that the “funds will be sufficient to support the staff and program goals of the grant, which exceed $40,000.”

The Biddeford, Saco and Dayton communities will share the Apex location, and Indorf says the collaboration will “more effectively support (the) community’s most vulnerable youth in a connected, systematic, and hands-on way that goes beyond busing, meal service and expanded Title I services.”

