Following up on Marian Dalton’s July 10 Maine Voices column “Collins, King should vote to repeal outdated 2002 Iraq war authorization:” The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has just voted to support S.J. Res. 10, the bill to repeal the 2002 and 1991 Authorized Use of Military Force. It will now go to the full Senate.

The 2002 AUMF was designed to target the regime of Saddam Hussein and weapons of mass destruction (which were not found). The 1991 AUMF followed Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, designating U.S. troops to the Gulf War.

Both AUMFs, no longer relevant, have been used to justify actions outside of the scope of their original intent, resulting in the subversion of Congressional war powers. This upsets the balance of power between the Executive and Legislative branches. Our Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war.

In addition, repealing these AUMFs helps end endless wars. Throughout history, we have experienced the cycle of endless war, with aggression sparking retaliation, retaliation sparking further retaliation, and victories coming at great costs.

Since 9/11, overseas wars have taken countless lives and wasted billions of dollars. These numbers will continue to climb if we do not enact change.

It is our responsibility to ultimately determine which wars are worth the cost of fighting and define what victory truly means to us. This June, the House voted to repeal the 2002 Authorization to Use Military Force (endorsed by both Representatives Pingree and Golden). Now it is time for the Senate to act.

Thank you Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King for co-sponsoring S.J. Res. 10!

Beatrice Braeuer

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: