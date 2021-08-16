Regardless of what we do or where we live, climate change affects all of us and folks who know that firsthand are business owners in Maine.

I decided to start a mobile food business that guaranteed both risk and reward: I have the honor of contributing to a thriving food destination region, while also only having four to six months of good income. This is my first summer running The Pink Waffle, a waffle-themed food trailer, and the changing and increasingly unpredictable weather conditions are already having an effect.

What’s happening outside has a direct effect on how much business I can do. Whether it’s more severe storms rolling through, poor air quality gifted to us from the fires out West, or more frequent flash floods which continue to wear down our already poorly cared for roads making traveling more dangerous and challenging, I have to make decisions nearly daily on whether or not I can do business.

While it’s great to have a governor that takes this climate crisis seriously, Maine can’t do it alone. Congress needs to pass a robust federal plan that directly addresses climate change as a real, tangible threat to our way of life.

Join me in calling on our federal delegation to make the big, bold, and ambitious investments needed to tackle the climate crisis and accelerate the transition to clean energy. Our grandkids will thank us instead of wondering why we fought with each other about wearing masks while the world sank in front of our eyes.

Roux Kehoe

Durham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: