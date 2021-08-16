New York City is expanding its vaccine mandate to museums and other entertainment and cultural institutions, requiring both visitors and staff to have at least their first covid-19 shot starting on Tuesday.

The move announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio, D, during a briefing on Monday expands an earlier vaccine requirement issued for indoor dining that goes into effect this week.

The vaccine mandates will be more expansive to include sports stadiums, zoos, aquariums, casinos, movie theaters, and many of the attractions the most populous U.S. city has relied upon in recent years to attract tourists by the tens of millions as one of its economic pillars.

“The key to New York City is an approach that starts with vaccination,” de Blasio said during a briefing on Monday. “We want you to enjoy New York City but you need to be vaccinated to do it.”

De Blasio has failed so far to reach his June goal of fully vaccinating 5 million New Yorkers, despite providing $100 gift cards and other incentives to encourage people to get the shot.

Visitors will be asked to show proof of at least one vaccine shot to enter restaurants, theaters and other indoor sites of arts, culture and entertainment. The city said agencies would begin enforcement on Sept. 13 and said the effort will come with a $10 million advertising campaign, according to an email detailing the policy from the mayor’s office.

Children under age 12, who aren’t currently eligible for vaccination, will still be allowed in the venues but must be accompanied by someone who is vaccinated. They will also be asked to wear masks, according to the policy.

The city said the vaccine mandate doesn’t apply to businesses, schools, senior centers and child-care centers.

