SCARBOROUGH — An open house at the Scarborough Public Safety Building has been postponed due to concerns about the surge in COVID-19 cases. The event that was to offer tours of the new building was to have taken place on Friday, Aug. 20. A new date for the open house has not been announced.

Although this indoor event is postponed, the outdoor Summerfest will continue. Summerfest will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at Scarborough High School at the Clifford Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex. There will be food, music and other festivities including a fireworks display beginning at 9:15 p.m.

