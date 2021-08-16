Frith Farm in Scarborough will be hosting a Community Day and Ice Cream Social during the regular Saturday farmer’s market on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the farm at 61 Ash Swamp Road, in honor of grandpa Stuart’s 73rd birthday.

There will be live music, lawn games, ice cream, smoothies, pizza and baked goods featuring summer fruits and veggies from the farm. There will be pick-your-own herbs and flowers, in addition to the regular farmer’s market items, and the farm will be offering a free flower bouquet making workshop.

filed under:
Leader Community

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles