Frith Farm in Scarborough will be hosting a Community Day and Ice Cream Social during the regular Saturday farmer’s market on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the farm at 61 Ash Swamp Road, in honor of grandpa Stuart’s 73rd birthday.

There will be live music, lawn games, ice cream, smoothies, pizza and baked goods featuring summer fruits and veggies from the farm. There will be pick-your-own herbs and flowers, in addition to the regular farmer’s market items, and the farm will be offering a free flower bouquet making workshop.

