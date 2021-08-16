Frith Farm in Scarborough will be hosting a Community Day and Ice Cream Social during the regular Saturday farmer’s market on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the farm at 61 Ash Swamp Road, in honor of grandpa Stuart’s 73rd birthday.
There will be live music, lawn games, ice cream, smoothies, pizza and baked goods featuring summer fruits and veggies from the farm. There will be pick-your-own herbs and flowers, in addition to the regular farmer’s market items, and the farm will be offering a free flower bouquet making workshop.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Colombia gets a leg up in global marijuana export market
-
Nation & World
Search for survivors – and scrap metal – continues after Haiti earthquake
-
Politics
Veterans push for medical marijuana in conservative South
-
Local & State
Rural sewage plants hit by ransomware attacks in Maine
-
Local & State
Pingree says Biden right to end ‘forever’ war in Afghanistan