SCARBOROUGH — Scientific Facts About COVID-19 & Advice for Navigating the Ever-Changing Guidelines is part 1 of a zoom series entitled ‘”We’re All in This Together” being presented by the Scarborough Public Library.

Part 1 will take place Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 2:30 to 8 p.m.

COVID-19 is changing. Guidelines from national and state experts have been changing. With the new school year just around the corner, Dr. Jennifer Jubulis, an infectious disease specialist, will share information during this online presentation to help inform the myriad decisions families face at this point in the pandemic: safety practices for unvaccinated children under age 12 and for vaccinated teens, the science behind the most current state and national guidelines, quarantines and travel, vaccination fears, how pool testing works, and why schools set certain rules. Questions will be invited at the end of the presentation.

Part two, Resources to Help Children, Teens, and Families Cope During Stressful Times, will take place Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Presenters include Christine Linnehan, MS, LCPC, BC-DMT, FT, Riverview Counseling and Aleksandra Townsend, RYT 500, teacher of Mindfulness, Yoga and Pilates, Spiral Tree Yoga

The second webinar in the series focuses on strategies for bolstering resilience in children and teens, ways to promote protective factors, how to help young people cope with change and uncertainty, addressing areas of distress, signs of anxiety and depression, when to consult with a pediatrician or mental health professional, and what to keep in mind if you have to wait weeks to see one. Learn about tips, tools, and exercises you can do at home with your family. Take away a resource list of books, videos, and apps that can help children, teens, and families handle stress in some different ways as individuals and as a family. Learn about the power of the breath, techniques and exercises for calming, and simple activities that are easy to practice for children and adults alike. Questions are invited at the end of the presentations.

