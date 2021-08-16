Cable and internet provider Spectrum is offering a Maine news app for its customers, featuring news gathered by a staff of local journalists as well as content from the Portland Press Herald and Bangor Daily News.

The Spectrum News App will include news, politics, local activities and events, weather and community storytelling, according to a Spectrum press release. It will be produced by a team of six digital journalists and producers who live in Maine. Several of the journalists have worked for other Maine media and will cover Portland and southern Maine as well as Lewiston-Auburn, Wells and Bangor. They will also cover local and state politics from Augusta and other issues that have statewide impact, according to the release.

The app’s launch in Maine was announced Monday by Spectrum Networks, a string of local news operations in Spectrum markets. The Spectrum News App is available for download on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. Maine news will also be found on the website Spectrumlocalnews.com, where the app can be downloaded.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: