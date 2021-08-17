More than 14,600 University of Maine System students and staff have verified their vaccination status ahead of a Friday deadline, allowing them to be exempt from COVID-19 arrival testing and quarantine practices.

“COVID is here to stay,” said system Chancellor Dannel Malloy in a news release Tuesday. “The science tells us we can stay together more safely and confront surges if we get vaccinated. We have verified 10,000 individuals over the last month to protect our students, employees and communities. The outreach and education will continue until every member of our in-person community is fully vaccinated with the best available defense against infection and disease.”

The system includes about 35,000 students and staff on its seven main campuses, so the 14,600 people vaccinated account for about 42 percent of the population.

Students who will be on campus this fall are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and have been asked to register their vaccination status with the university by 5 p.m. Friday. The university system is in negotiations with staff labor unions and has not yet announced a vaccination requirement for staff.

The delta variant accelerated the vaccination mandate for students, as the system had said previously that it intended to require vaccinations for both students and staff after the vaccines receive full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.

Students and employees who verify their status as fully vaccinated before the Friday deadline will be exempt from arrival testing and quarantine requirements. Those who are not fully vaccinated and plan to be on campus will be required to participate in asymptomatic testing and other safety practices.

This story will be updated.

