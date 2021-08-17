The South Portland Public Library has welcomed patrons back inside the library. Both library locations are open to the public once again. Though construction crews work to finish up work, the Main Library as well as the Branch, are open. The hours are as follows:

Branch Library, 155 Wescott Road, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m.

Main Library, 482 Broadway, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In a news release last week, the library said, “We have made it through pandemic restrictions and we are on the verge of having construction restrictions behind us. However, we are still facing one remaining factor which will limit our services: staffing. We are currently short-staffed due to multiple retirements over the past year. As we are able to bring new staff on board, our hours will continue to expand to pre-pandemic levels.”

As a courtesy to younger visitors who are as of yet unable to be vaccinated, the library is asking that all patrons wear a mask.

For the most up-to-date information about hours, visit SouthPortlandLibrary.com, or call 767-7660, ext. 2 with any questions.

Library to host Raptors & Reptiles with the Center for Wildlife

South Portland Public Library and the Center for Wildlife will present Raptors & Reptiles on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10:30 a.m. The event is for all ages will take place outside at the Main Library, located at 482 Broadway. The event will wrap up the library’s summer reading program for 2021.

The session will take place outside with the Center for Wildlife as it teaches about raptors and reptiles, with a live animal ambassador. All ages are welcome to join and enjoy and learn.

The program is sponsored by the Friends of the South Portland Public Library.

For more information, or with questions about the event, call Youth Services at 767-7660, ext. 3 or visit SouthPortlandLibrary.com.

Southern Maine Community College to require vaccinations for in-person students

Southern Maine Community College will require all people taking any type of class or training on college property or at off-site education centers to submit proof they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Maine Community College System Board of Trustees voted Thursday, Aug. 12, to require student vaccines at all seven community colleges in Maine given the recent surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus. The requirement does not apply to students who are taking classes online and will not be entering any on-campus buildings for any reason.

The vaccine protocol will better allow Southern Maine Community College to protect the health and safety of its students and employees while delivering on its mission of providing educational excellence, said president Joe Cassidy, in an Aug. 12 news release.

“We will have more students taking classes and living on our campuses this fall than we’ve had for the past year and a half,” Cassidy said in the email. “We are taking every step possible to keep our community safe while still offering a full college experience for those seeking in-person instruction. At the same time, we will be offering hundreds of online learning opportunities for those who are seeking the convenience of a remote education.”

Previously, vaccines were only required for the fall semester for students living in on-campus residence halls or participating on athletic teams. Per community college guidelines, masks are required of all people when they are inside college buildings and when outside in a dense crowd.

The community college system will grant exemptions to the vaccine requirement to students who cannot be vaccinated for documented medical reasons. Students who are not vaccinated can still enroll in classes offered remotely. Approximately 50 percent of Southern Maine Community College classes this fall will be offered remotely.

According to the news release, system officials are beginning discussions with representatives of employee bargaining units in hopes of adopting a similar vaccination policy for staff and faculty.

For more information about Southern Maine Community College’s fall plans, visit the COVID-19 information webpage.

