Beginning this weekend and going through Labor Day weekend, our region is loaded with all kinds of events to finish off a strong summer event season. Though we discussed many of this weekend’s events in last week’s column, it is worth at least mentioning them one more time, before we turn our focus to Labor Day weekend. Here we go:

Bath Art Hop, Friday, Aug. 20

This monthly Third Friday Art Walk showcases artists both on the street and in local businesses and features musicians and a beer garden. It runs 4-7 p.m., and you can find more details on the Bath Art Hop Facebook page.

Concerts on the Kennebec, Aug. 20-21 and more

It’s the second-to -last week of free concerts on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays in Bath. The Bath Municipal Band will be performing its free concert in Library Park on Friday, Aug. 20 beginning at 7 p.m. while Saturday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. the Squeezebox Stompers take to the Waterfront Concert stage with their Cajun-inspired music. The final concerts next week feature the Bath Municipal Band next Friday at 7 p.m., Aug. 27, and Pan Fried Steel, Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. It should be noted that the Bath Swing Band will play their final two Tuesday concerts at Library Park at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24 and 31.

Busiest Saturday of the Summer, August 21: Art, Kindness and Kilts

The 15th Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival will takeover Maine Street in Brunswick from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, with nearly 100 artists showcasing their pieces to the public for sale and and for judging, as this is a juried art show. Expect to see woodworkers, painters, sculptors, jewelers, fiber artists and more. It’s an incredible collection of artists from all over the state who make the trip to Brunswick to be a part of this incredible day.

The eighth Kindness Day Bath begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. and will feature numerous kindness booths on the downtown streets. What’s a kindness booth? In years past, it has included animal petting, free flowers, compliment booths and more. To find out what is there this year, you will have to go look for yourself.

The 42nd Maine Highland Games and Scottish Festival are returning to Thomas Point Beach in Brunswick with the gates opening at 8:30 a.m. and the opening ceremonies commencing at 11 a.m. This one-of-a-kind festival brings people from all over New England to celebrate Scottish heritage with clan meet-ups, traditional music, dance and, of course, the competitive games.

The Great State of Maine Air Show, Sept. 4-5

Back for the first time since 2018, The Great State of Maine Air Show is happening at Brunswick Executive Airport on Brunswick Landing the Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend. Come see the Navy’s Blue Angels along with nearly a dozen other performance teams during this two-day extravaganza, which will draw thousands of people to our region. This show draws people from around New England and we’re so fortunate to have it right in our backyard. Along with the performers and their crew needing hotel rooms, so do many visitors travelling to the show, so an event like this really has secondary and tertiary impacts on our local economy.

General admission one-day passes for kids 4-12 are $30, and for adults 13 and up, they are $40. There are also parking passes for vehicles and RVs, premium box seats and Flight Line Club seating available for an additional cost. Get all of the details at GreatStateofMaineAirShow.us

MRRA Block Party celebrating the first 10 years, Sept. 4

The gates open for the Air Show at 8 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m., which makes the MRRA Block Party timed perfectly for those that want to stay after the show and for those that want to arrive after the air show traffic has cleared. MRRA is the development group who has revitalized Brunswick Landing and had successes in this first decade unlike any other base closure in the country. That will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a gathering of Brunswick Landing businesses, employees and supporters, and the public is invited.

The MRRA Block Party with be outdoors, across the street from Flight Deck Brewing (at the Gate 13 entrance on Seahawk Avenue) and will feature food trucks, beer and wine provided by Flight Deck and the Double Entendre band. Admission is free.

Elton John tribute band concert fundraiser, Sept. 5

Main Street Bath caps off its busy summer concert season with a fundraising event bringing back the nationally renowned Yellow Brick Road band, one of the premier Elton John tribute bands on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. This concert will be held in Waterfront Park in Bath, and where it is a fundraising event for Main Street Bath, tickets will be $35. However, if you speak to anyone who saw them the last time they were here, you will not hesitate to grab a ticket at visitbath.com

Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, Sept 2-5

Thomas Point Beach continues its busy summer season of no less than eight major weekend events, with the heralded Bluegrass Festival beginning Thursday, Sept. 2 and running through Sunday, Sept. 5. Over a dozen bluegrass acts will perform on the main stage over the four days with several being nationally known and almost all known throughout New England to bluegrass enthusiasts.

Some headliners include: Sam Bush (Saturday), Del McCoury Band (Sunday), Steep Canyon Rangers (Friday), The Gibson Brothers (Saturday), Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers (Sunday), The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (Sunday) and Missy Raines & Allegheny (Friday). For band lineups and ticketing info log onto thomaspointbeachbluegrass.com

One Last Event

Finally, don’t miss the last two Music on the Mall performances, presented by the Brunswick Downtown Association, with Maine State Music Theatre performing at 6 p.m. Aug. 25, and 90s-00s cover band Hello Newman performing at 6 p.m. Sept. 1.

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

