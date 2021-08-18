The Main Library in South Portland is now open to patrons after work was completed on the property recently.

The city of South Portland began a lengthy utility and streetscape improvement project the first week of April that is expected to last until this fall, according to an Aug. 16 update on the library website.

Street and utility work are still underway near the Main Library, but work on library property at 482 Broadway is done. The main branch is now open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“Access to the Main Library will be tricky for a while, as work continues on Highland Avenue, but rest assured, we are here during the hours listed,” the website said.

The library also announced that the branch library is also open at 155 Wescott Road from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, although it was unclear why it had been closed to patrons.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: