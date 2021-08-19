A full moon guided labyrinth walk will be held at the Labyrinth in the Field at Edgecomb Community Church at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.

The labyrinth in the Field is a medieval-style seven-circuit labyrinth designed after a 13th-century labyrinth at the Chartres Cathedral in France.

For all who would like to learn more about the benefits of walking a labyrinth, Rev. Kate Pinkham will begin the evening with a short introduction then lead participants through the labyrinth.

The labyrinth is an ancient pattern found in many cultures around the world. Unlike a maze with puzzles and dead ends, the labyrinth has only one winding path to the center. Walking the labyrinth can aid in mediation, prayer and in the listening of the wisdom of our hearts. Walking the labyrinth also allows us to slow down and become more aware of God’s creation, the beauty of the evening sky, the fragrance of the earth, woods, flowers, and the call of the birds surrounding the field.

The Labyrinth in the Field is located at 15 Cross Point Road in Edgecomb. It is open dawn to dusk, seven days a week year-round, but snow is not removed during winter months. For further information, email the church at [email protected] or call the office at (207) 882-4060. The event is free, and all are welcome.

