Access to high-quality affordable housing, cost-effective heat and bridging the digital divide through broadband expansion are common to Maine’s residents. The complexity of addressing these issues is high, but we can do it, if we are bold enough to act with a large enough vision for the future.
• Affordable housing: New construction and re-investment to revitalize the housing supply in Maine will improve access to high-quality affordable housing. We need both.
• Clean energy: Staying warm in the winter is expensive and the cost of heat is often beyond our control. Innovations in electric-based heating systems greatly reduce the cost uncertainty of heat, but the upfront cost is high.
• Digital: The technology shift of the last 20 years and more so recently has pushed Maine further toward a digitally native community across access to health care, education and as a means for business. In many parts of the state, access to broadband is limited, and across the state, the cost is unaffordable.
The outlook is positive. The state has formed a team to increase housing opportunities, the Governor’s Energy Office has experienced leaders and the Maine Connectivity Authority recently announced up to $250 million of broadband funding.
Identifying the common attributes and solutions across real estate, clean energy and digital will position the state as a leader across the country, create more jobs and increase free-market investment in infrastructure.
Corey Johnson
Cumberland
