We are living with a virus that shape shifts, a deadly threat to our health and well-being.

It’s time for everyone to offer an arm for a jab, for yourself, family, friends and those who legitimately can’t be vaccinated. No one should be intimidated into isolation by the naysayers.

When a person sat next to me in close proximity at The Garrison bar, my heart rate increased as my nervous system reacted to an unknown. For peace of mind, I politely asked, “Would you mind telling me if you have been vaccinated?”

His response landed like a bullet: “Yes, I do mind. I won’t tell you. It’s my business.”

My and my husband’s calculated risk for an anniversary dinner out was challenged. I spoke with the hostess, who told me they could not require proof of vaccination. With our order placed, I turned my chair, sitting with my back to Mr. Won’t Tell. After dinner, no dessert, we paid and got up to leave.

In a brief exchange to understand why my question felt like an infringement, Mr. Won’t Tell responded, “Don’t go out if you can’t handle it” –

his personal freedom a banner of intimidation above the health, safety and well-being of fellow diners and staff.

I urge Gov. Mills to impose a mandate for proof of vaccination for individuals and business establishments. We need bold actions for the greater good.

Get vaccinated, wear a mask, be considerate. We are all in this together.

Dd Swan

Freeport

