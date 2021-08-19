It was a little unconventional for a triathlon, but for a good cause.

Two Navy SEALS and four others with military ties began their day atop Mount Washington at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Then, the five men and one woman ran 7.6 miles down the auto road, biked 84.4 miles to East End Beach in Portland and swam 2.4 miles to Peaks Island. It only took 12 hours.

It was the latest of nine fundraisers over eight years for Camp Sunshine, a camp in Casco for children with life-threatening illnesses. Each event has featured Navy SEALS swimming long distances, often combined with long-distance running and biking.

This year’s fundraising goal was $50,000, and the total raised was quickly closing in on that amount as the participants were still drying off and warming up at about 5:30 p.m.

