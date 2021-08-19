U.S. Sen. Angus King tested positive for COVID-19 in Maine on Thursday morning, his office announced.

The independent senator took the test as a precaution after he began feeling under the weather yesterday, his office said.

King, 77, said since COVID-19 first hit the U.S. he has followed all the professional guidance and protocols in an effort to protect himself, his family and staff from the virus. These included masking, vaccines, remote meetings and – instead of flying between Washington, D.C., and Maine – driving, until just recently.

Despite taking precautions and receiving the vaccine, this morning I tested positive for COVID-19. While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine. My full statement: https://t.co/LQ6LPOvlX3 — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) August 19, 2021

King said he was feeling feverish on Wednesday and had a COVID-19 test at the suggestion of his doctor.

“While I am not feeling great, I’m definitely feeling much better than I would have without the vaccine,” King said. “I am taking this diagnosis very seriously, quarantining myself at home and telling the few people I’ve been in contact with to get tested in order to limit any further spread.”

King urged others to remain vigilant and follow the guidance from health professionals. ” . . . and get vaccinated if you haven’t been,” King said in a prepared statement.

“While Maine people and Americans are ready to move past COVID-19 and return to our normal routines, the virus is not done with us yet,” King said. “We must all continue to look out for one another through our words and actions, and remain united against this dangerous disease.”

