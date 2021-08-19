Saco police are searching for a man they believe approached a woman and two girls during separate suspicious incidents on Ferry Road Sunday and Monday.

In the first case on Sunday, the man approached two juvenile girls on Ferry Road near Wildwood Drive around 6:50 p.m., police said. The girls reported that the man drove up in a silver or gray sedan, possibly a Honda or Toyota, retrieved a cord or rope from his trunk and began walking quickly toward them.

The girls ran and found a nearby jogger, which prompted the man to turn around, get back in his vehicle and drive away. Police say the man is in his early 20s, has blond hair, a beard, and was wearing black t-shirt and gray pants. One of the girls took a cell phone photo of the man, but his face is not visible.

The second incident occurred Monday around 4 p.m., when a young woman walking on Ferry Road by Searsfield Lane saw a black minivan stop on the side of the road near her. The man got out of the vehicle and attempted to engage the woman in conversation, but the situation made her feel unsafe. When the woman fled to a nearby residential yard, the man began to follow her but then returned to his vehicle and drove away.

The woman said the man was white with blond hair and facial hair. He was wearing a light-colored button up shirt and light-colored shorts.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area of Ferry Road on Sunday or Monday night and may have seen the suspicious man or his vehicle to contact investigators at 207-284-4535.

