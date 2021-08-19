An American Airlines jet that departed from Bangor made an emergency landing at the Portland International Jetport on Thursday morning, officials said.
The Bombardier CRJ900 landed normally and taxied to a gate where passengers deplaned “like on any other flight,” Zachary Sundquist, the airport’s assistant director, told News Center Maine.
One passenger said the crew advised that there was an engine problem.
An American Airlines spokesperson said the plane had a “mechanical issue” and the pilot landed out of an abundance of caution.
The plane left Bangor International Airport around 7:25 a.m., destined for North Carolina, before landing in Portland around 8:55 a.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Full moon walk at Labyrinth in the Field in Edgecomb
-
Nation & World
U.S. struggling to speed Kabul airlift, overcome hurdles, glitches
-
Nation & World
Aid flows a bit more quickly into Haiti, but challenges remain after quake
-
Boston Red Sox
Flailing Red Sox offense not getting manager’s message
-
Sports
Judge denies woman restraining order against Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.