An American Airlines jet that departed from Bangor made an emergency landing at the Portland International Jetport on Thursday morning, officials said.

The Bombardier CRJ900 landed normally and taxied to a gate where passengers deplaned “like on any other flight,” Zachary Sundquist, the airport’s assistant director, told News Center Maine.

One passenger said the crew advised that there was an engine problem.

An American Airlines spokesperson said the plane had a “mechanical issue” and the pilot landed out of an abundance of caution.

The plane left Bangor International Airport around 7:25 a.m., destined for North Carolina, before landing in Portland around 8:55 a.m.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Portland International Jetport

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles