Detective honored

Detective Jeff Stackpole has been selected as the Westbrook Police Department employee of the second quarter of 2021. Over the past three months, Stackpole handled several major cases, including the quick investigation and arrest of suspects allegedly involved in a robbery at CVS. He also identified and charged a suspect in a case of indecent exposure at a local business.

Stackpole is the department’s point person for handling any technology issues and manages its cruiser camera system and interview room recording system, and has been working on preparatory work for body cameras.

Downtown music

The Downeast Soul Coalition will perform at Music at the Vallee Square Outside Dining Park from 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. Discover Downtown Westbrook and the City of Westbrook sponsor the series that continues Thursdays through Sept. 2.

Concert in the park

In an extra this week, NH Fiddle Ensemble will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Riverbank Park on Main Street. Concerts feature musicians from age 8-88 who may play acoustic instruments, sing, tell jokes, hula-hoop while fiddling or showcase other talents.

DJ Tish will be in concert at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Riverbank Park.

The Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion and Westbrook Lions will host a cookout, selling burgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages. The park concerts continue through Aug. 31.

Saccarappa concert series

Green Heron will entertain when the Saccarappa Summer Concert series continues at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St.

The music of the New Hampshire-based band is infused by old-time folk, bluegrass, country, Irish and blues.

The farm opens at 6 p.m. and the suggested donation is $10. Concerts continue at Conant Homestead through Oct. 20.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported Aug. 18, 1971, that Rose Caron of 134 Bridge St., was surprised with a party for her 80th birthday.

