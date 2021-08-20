A construction worker from Gorham Sand and Gravel sustained serious injuries Friday afternoon when he was hit by a car in a construction zone on Route 1 in Saco, police said.

The worker, who was not identified, was hit just after 4 p.m. by a black Range Rover SUV traveling north through the construction zone, Saco police said. The work zone on Route 1, also called Portland Road, was marked with signs, an arrow board, cones and barrels.

Police were already on the scene, investigating a rear-end collision that had occurred just before 4 p.m. near 899 Portland Road. The car and pickup truck involved in that accident had pulled off the roadway into the parking lot of a nearby business.

The construction worker hit by the Range Rover was transported to Maine Medical Center. Portland Road was closed to all traffic from the Cascade Road to Mill Brook for about three hours. It has since reopened.

The driver of the SUV is cooperating with the investigation, Deputy Chief of Police Corey Huntress said.

