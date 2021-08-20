PORTLAND – Peter O’Donnell Jr. passed away on August 18, 2021 at his home at 17 Morning St. in Portland. His family was with him when he passed.Peter was born on May 16, 1934 to Peter and Adelaide Riley O’Donnell. His first home was on Mountfort Street in Portland. He moved to Portsmouth, N.H. when he was young and attended high school there. He later returned to marry his wife of 63 years, Margaret “Tooie” O’Donnell. They had seven children that they raised on Munjoy Hill in Portland. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1989 and upon his retirement neighbors honored him with a block party in the West End of Portland where he delivered mail for many years. During his career he worked several jobs in addition to his full time job. He coached baseball at Cheverus High School in Portland from 1969-1973, and umpired many college and high school baseball games after his coaching ended.One of his greatest pleasures in life was swimming in Casco Bay. He would often start his daily swims in April and swim until mid to late October. For several years he swam from Peaks Island to Portland. When this event was revived in 1982 he swam multiple times as an entrant. He remained physically active, walking up to three miles a day until his recent illness.Peter is predeceased by his parents; and brother, David.He is survived by his wife, Margaret; and his children, David (Lori), Peter (Gregory Groves), Christopher, Peggy, Patrick, Brendan (Randi), and Daniel; grandchildren Travis Godbout, Patrick and Aileen Russell, Thomas, Hayden, and Anthony O’Donnell.His legacy to his children, and grandchildren is his humility, and generosity, love and loyalty to his family, and reverence for our common humanity. His family would like to express their gratitude for the care provided to Peter by Nicki and Henrietta at Hospice of Southern Maine, by Dr. Matthew Dugan at the Maine Medical Center Cancer Institute, and all of the members of the Cancer Center care team, and Dr. Timothy Botler and the Maine Medical Center nursing teams on R3 and R2.Visiting hours celebrating Peter’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 24 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited in the chapel at 9:30 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Peter’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

