RAYMOND – Edmund “Ed” Nelson Robinson, 91, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 3, 2021 at his winter home in Palmetto, Fla.

Ed was born in Rockland on Nov. 30, 1929, son of the late Dewey and Winifred (Bye) Robinson. He grew up in Portland, attended and graduated from Deering High School. After graduating, Ed joined the U.S. Army Reserve and worked for International Harvester, retiring after 29 years. Ed also worked for the Town of Cape Elizabeth and the City of Westbrook.

Edmund married his high school sweetheart, Ellen, on June 9, 1951. Ed and Ellen had two children and moved to Westbrook in 1960. Their 66-year marriage was filled with love, joy and adventure shared in great part with their best friends Marcel and Wilma Gouzie. Ed enjoyed golfing (made his only hole-in-one April 17, 1998) shuffleboard, playing pool and Bingo and riding his bike.

Edmund is predeceased by his beloved wife, Ellen; and best friend, Marcel Gouzie.

Ed is survived by his loving children Janet of Cayce, S.C., son David and his wife Roxanne of Raymond; granddaughter, Sara Contente; great-grandchildren Mikey, Danny and Bradley Contente of Gorham.

A graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Waites Landing Road in Falmouth on Tuesday Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. next to his wife, Ellen.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton, http://www.mainefuneral.com

