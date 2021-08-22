I’m responding to the Aug. 15 Maine Voices column, “All Mainers face unfairly inflating property tax burdens,” by Berry Manter, who said that “residential real estate prices … defy Portland’s Plan 2030, the 2017 city comprehensive plan promising equitable, sustainable and fair choices in the best interests of its citizens.” I’m a Portland native and I ask “Why?”

Having owned (real estate) my home since 1968, I support an initiative to slow residential property taxation increases. 

I plan to contact Maine’s representatives in Augusta. I hope other Maine citizens will do the same. They need to act now to ease the longtime property tax burden.

Corinne F. Pickett
Portland

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles