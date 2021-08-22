I’m responding to the Aug. 15 Maine Voices column, “All Mainers face unfairly inflating property tax burdens,” by Berry Manter, who said that “residential real estate prices … defy Portland’s Plan 2030, the 2017 city comprehensive plan promising equitable, sustainable and fair choices in the best interests of its citizens.” I’m a Portland native and I ask “Why?”
Having owned (real estate) my home since 1968, I support an initiative to slow residential property taxation increases.
I plan to contact Maine’s representatives in Augusta. I hope other Maine citizens will do the same. They need to act now to ease the longtime property tax burden.
Corinne F. Pickett
Portland
