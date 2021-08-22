YARMOUTH – Pamela Campbell Berry passed away on August 15, 2021, from injuries sustained from a July 27th accident on Cousins Island. On Nov. 10, 1945 in Farmington Falls, she was born to Hugh and Eva Campbell Sr., and she had six sisters and two brothers.

She was an avid basketball player growing up and graduated from Farmington High School in 1963. She went on to study nursing and graduated from Mercy Nursing School in 1966. In 1969 she married William C Berry Jr. who met her while he was the Asst Director of Pharmacy at Mercy Hospital. Together, they became a respected and trusted team, and shared their talents in medicine to people in need where ever needed throughout their 52 year marriage.

Pam was a modern day Florence Nightingale in the eyes of her peers and her family. Pam worked as an RN at Mercy Hospital on the fifth floor for many years while also raising her five children, William B. Berry (Brad), Tim, Sarah, Ben, Dan. Pam’s 50 years + nursing career moved from hospital care to nursing home care over the years. She worked at the following facilities, caring for elderly and Alzheimer’s patients while at Coastal Manor in Yarmouth, South Portland Nursing Home, Freeport Nursing Home, leading up to her most recent time working at the Hawthorne House in Freeport. Pam, at the age of 75, worked there a couple days a week caring for her patient’s, leading up to the accident last month.

Pam would travel with her husband Bill to various areas of the United States while he was on his two week active duty stints in the Coast Guard. Pam and Bill would stay a few extra days and visit friends and explore the area points of interest during this two week period. Pam’s last trip on an airplane was before COVID-19, where she flew down to watch her granddaughter “Maddy Rose” play in a volleyball tournament. Pam was very efficient, and family oriented on trips like this. Pam would maximize a travel opportunity to visit family and friends. On this specific trip, her daughter Sarah and her wife Anja traveled from Atlanta to Orlando, to all meet up at Disney World for the tournament and allow us to spend time together. “What a trip!” she would say, and all her friends heard about this trip, as Pam was never one to shy away when talking about her family, and her grandchildren.

Pam had a bucket list, and her children would help provide frequent flier miles to add some check marks towards her list. She and her husband went to Las Vegas and had the dream come true opportunity to watch Celine Dionne perform, which was one of her favorite artists, a memory she cherished.

During Berry Christmas mornings over the past 20 years, it would be fair to say the family moment enjoyed most, would be Pam opening up her gift which would be frequent flier miles to allow her to fly to Chicago to see her three grandchildren, or just watching her reaction from her grandchildren opening up gifts. Pam was so happy for just being in the moment to watch and be with her grandchildren.

Pam and Bill loved living on Cousins Island, but their second love was taking the ferry over to Long Island, Maine. It was their home away from home. Andrews Beach, or as the Berry’s always referred to it as “Silver Sands Beach”. Long Island was Pam’s sanctuary of relaxation with her husband and with her family. Pam always had a smile on her face. She loved her grandchildren to the moon and back and then some. No matter what a situation was, mom would always put a positive perspective on the situation. If Pam could help, she would help no matter how small it was, she would be there to help. She loved to enjoy all people, in all ways, that’s just who she was as a person. Pam always sought to find happiness in every moment of life. She never focused on the materialistic, but rather focused on spending time and making memories with those closest to her. Pam + Bill Berry, True Love & True Friendship Forever August 17, 2021 Anniversary.

Pam is survived by her husband of 52 years, William C Berry Jr/; her five children, Brad Berry, Tim Berry, Sarah Berry and her wife Anja, Ben Berry and his partner Natashia, Dan Berry and his wife Abby; and her ten grandchildren, Kyle, Blake, Grant, Hazelton, Lydia, Madeline, Gisele Benjamin, Emilia, Connor. She is survived by her siblings Janet Campbell RSM, Helen Gervais and her husband Richard, Dr. Hugh J. Campbell and wife Jane, Michael E. Campbell and wife Susan, Susan Daigle, Mary Melcher and her husband Larry. She was predeceased in death by her two sisters, Teresa A. Campbell and Diane M. Lapointe; her parents, Hugh and Eva Campbell Sr., her mother-in-law, Pauline Berry and father-in-law, William C. Berry.

Relatives and friends may call on the family from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Lindquist Funeral Home 1, Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine 04096. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, August 28 at Sacred Heart Church 336 Main St, Yarmouth. A reception and Celebration of life will take place at the Cousins Island Community House following the Mass. Flowers can be coordinated and sent via http://www.farmhousefloralbyestabrobrooks.com or call Ashley 207-400-0512.

