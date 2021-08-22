YARMOUTH – Stephen Carl Smith, 72, passed away on August 17, 2021.

Stephen was born in Yarmouth and graduated from Yarmouth High School. He joined the army after graduation, serving four years in the Army Air Defense Command, receiving the Army Commendation and Good Conduct Medals. He was initially stationed in Topsfield, Mass., where on a blind date he met and later married his wife, Gayle. Together they traveled to Baumholder, Germany, where he served his final two years in the Army. His son, Christopher, was born in Germany. While stationed in Germany they were able to travel to Lichtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and Southern Germany.

Upon returning to the United States, the family settled in his hometown of Yarmouth. He returned to school earning an associate degree in accounting. Steve had a diverse work history: Insurance Adjuster for Hanover, Trainmen on the Maine Central Railroad – following his father’s footsteps, the Yarmouth Water District and Preservation Management.

In his early years Steve was a championship level bowler, always an avid hunter and fisherman, and later took up the game of golf, often being the team captain.

He was predeceased by his parents Rose and Carl Smith; a sister, Susan Sharp.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle M. Smith; son, Christopher and his wife Sarah; granddaughter, Rose; sister, Carla Smith; nephew, David Taylor, nieces Melissa and her husband Steve Blunt, Angela and her husband Karl Abourjaily; brother-in-law, Mark Rohde and his wife Lori and their daughter Sarah; sister-in-law, Dr. Kristen Rohde.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 26 at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Save.org; this organization is dedicated to the prevention of suicide.

