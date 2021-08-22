Arthur Tardif has submitted his resignation as the Saco Ward 5 School Committee representative for medical reasons.
Tardiff has served the board for the past three years, including one year as board chair.
Tardiff has served on numerous committees, including: adult education, facilities/transportation, finance, PG&E, technology, and personnel and infrastructure.
The Saco School Committee was to vote on accepting the resignation on Aug. 25.
