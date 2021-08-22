Arthur Tardif has submitted his resignation as the Saco Ward 5 School Committee representative for medical reasons.

Tardiff has served the board for the past three years, including one year as board chair.

Tardiff has served on numerous committees, including: adult education, facilities/transportation, finance, PG&E, technology, and personnel and infrastructure.

The Saco School Committee was to vote on accepting the resignation on  Aug. 25.

