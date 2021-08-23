North Yarmouth is getting some help from its neighbor while it searches for a replacement for former Town Manager Rosemary Roy.

Cumberland Assistant Town Manager Chris Bolduc is filling in as North Yarmouth’s interim town manager, working about 15 hours a week at a rate of $55 an hour.

“They don’t just get me, they get the town,” Bolduc said. “We work as a team between HR and finance directors, we all collaborate. We’ll provide help getting tax bills out, and will help keep things going.”

Cumberland’s town government as a whole will help out, he said. He plans to hold office hours for North Yarmouth residents, but other Cumberland officials will also be available for calls and questions.

Cumberland Town Manager Bill Shane, noting that the two towns already share a library and a school system, said the added work won’t pose a problem and that the town has a desire to “work more collaboratively with North Yarmouth.”

“They have very capable staff who have done great in keeping things moving in the right direction, but some of the things more complex like setting the tax rates and making sure bills are paid and day-to-day stuff that can slip thru the cracks – we can fill that gap,” Shane said.

North Yarmouth plans to make begin its search next month for a permanent manager to replace Roy, who resigned in July after a three-month medical leave of absence. Roy started the leave for an undisclosed reason following an April 12 Select Board meeting when she and her husband verbally lashed out at residents and she threatened to sue the town.

“We’re really excited to have (Bolduc) on board and believe he is going to be a wonderful resource for us during this transition,” North Yarmouth Select Board Chair Person Brian Sites said.

Town Clerk Debbie Grover had been filling in as interim manager until Bolduc took on the role.

The town has released no details on Roy’s departure. The Forecaster has used the Freedom of Access act to request public documents relating to her resignation. The town attorney is in the process of reviewing the requested information before releasing it, according to town Public Access Officer Cheryl Trenoweth, the town attorney is currently going through the information.

