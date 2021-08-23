Portland Public Schools has secured a $500,000 Barr Foundation grant to fund the third phases of its Postsecondary Success for All Students initiative.

Over the next three years, the money will be used to create a data dashboard for school officials and teachers to detect early warning signs that students are falling off track and need extra support. It also will fund a Portrait of a Graduate series designed to offer what a successful student looks like after fifth grade, eighth grade and senior year. The grant also be used to improve support for students as they transition between schools, particularly as they enter high school.

