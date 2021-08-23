An information session via Zoom for parents of students in grades K-6 to learn more or to ask questions about Portland Public Schools’ voluntary pooled testing program will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 1.

The school district will begin offering pool testing in mid-September in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to reduce the number of quarantines. Parents must sign a consent form in order for their students to participate in the free weekly testing. Staff will also participate in the testing.

If a weekly test result comes back positive, students and staff will need a second rapid test. Each student with a negative rapid test can return to class. Any close contact of a positive case who is not part of pooled testing will need to quarantine for 10 days. Those testing positive will be required to isolate for at least 10 days or until symptoms disappear.

For more information about the information session, contact Nanette Dyer Blake, Community Outreach & Development at 842 -4657 or [email protected].

