Re: “Southern Maine retailer gets caught up in lawsuit over smiling whale logos” (Aug. 17):

Allen and Nancy Collins opened a high-end men’s clothing store in West Hartford, Connecticut, back in the 1960s.

Al summered on Nantucket and there met Nan, who was a descendant of the Coffin whaling family and a Nantucket native. Their logo was a very accurate depiction of a sperm whale. Nan started a women’s section in the store and created her own whale logo.

The creators of Vineyard Vines asked Al to critique their business plan, which he did. They left Allen Collins’ store and “borrowed” Nan’s whale logo and claimed it as their own.

Perhaps Vines should pick on someone their own size, not a whale that any 8-year-old could draw.

Bo Adams
York

