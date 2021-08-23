On my first night in Maine, I saw the most captivating sunset that I’ve ever seen. I could smell the wildflowers in the warm breeze as I watched the sky turn pink over the hills. The experience instantly reminded me why I work to protect wild places, especially the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is a wild place that serves as a vital habitat to polar bears, caribou and many other incredible animals. Yet despite the many creatures that call the Refuge their home, oil companies have been trying to drill there for decades.
In 2017, Congress opened the Refuge up for drilling and nine oil leases were awarded. Thankfully, the Biden administration has put a temporary stop to any further drilling activity.
But we need to act now to make sure that the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge receives permanent protection from drilling. We need our decision-makers in D.C. to ensure there is no more drilling in the Refuge – for the sake of wild creatures and places from Maine to the Arctic.
Brynn Furey
Environment Maine
Portland
