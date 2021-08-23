Soggy Po’ Boys

7 p.m. Saturday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. stlawrencearts.org

In the mood for a night of New Orleans-style jazz? Head to St. Lawrence Arts Center for a lively performance from Soggy Po’ Boys. Singer/guitarist Stu Dias will kick things off with a quick overview about the conventions of music and the historical context of this much-loved style of jazz. Then it’s off to the races with seven musicians who love what they do and play the heck out of the guitar, trumpet, clarinet, saxophone, piano, upright bass and drums/percussion. You’ll quickly hear how much the New Orleans sound influences their music in the stories they tell and original tunes they play.

Music on Main

6-9 p.m. Saturday. Outdoors at 144 Main St., Bridgton, free. musiconmainbridgton.com

First, you’ll hear a set of upbeat funk and reggae from Jordan Kaulback, then headliner Pete Kilpatrick Band takes the stage. The singer-songwriter has been going strong the entire pandemic with livestreams and backyard performances. This show is part of a free concert series that’s all about presenting live entertainment while also connecting local businesses and nonprofit organizations. Fluvial Brewing will be serving 4-ounce pours, Nora Belle’s will have wood-fired pizza and Mister Twister will tempt you with homemade pretzels. Bring a blanket or chairs, and plan on having a blast in Bridgton.

Beatles 1964

9 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $15 to $33. auramaine.com

For more than three decades, Fab Four tribute act Beatles 1964 has been playing the iconic tunes of its favorite band, going to great lengths to recreate the costumes, feel and, most of all, sound of a Beatles live performance. Don’t let it be, get yourself a ticket and come together with your fellow Beatles fans. Money can’t buy you love, but it sure can buy you a fun night out.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: