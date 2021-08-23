Participants in the Maine Youth Action Network’s Gateway to Opportunity program will unveil a mural promoting clean air and tobacco-free communities Friday, Aug. 27, in Woodfords Corner.

The mural on the Goulding Chiropractic building at 12 Revere St., Portland, was created under the mentorship of professional muralist and Maine College of Art graduate Jared Goulette. It will be unveiled at 1 p.m.

For more information on the event, to visit the Portland Public Health Division Facebook page.

