The 2021 Latino Food Festival will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 65 Sherman St. in Portland, Sept. 11, starting at 11 a.m.

The festival, a benefit for Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish, will include music, costumes, handmade crafts and the opportunity to sample Central and South American dishes, including tacos, tamales, pupusas, carne asada, horchata, flan, chicken stew and rellenitos.

The parish is home to the Hispanic Ministry for the Greater Portland area.

For more information about the festival, call 653-5609.

