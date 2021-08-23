Three members of South Portland’s storied basketball past earned induction into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 Class Sunday in Bangor. The induction ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic. Longtime coach Tony DiBiase, second from right, won 209 games and led the Red Riots to the 1992 Class A state title, an epic five-overtime victory over Bangor. DiBiase, who also coached at Machias, Noble, Gorham, Portland, Gray-New Gloucester and Scarborough, and won a pair of titles in the 1980s with the Rams and Bulldogs, respectively. DiBiase is also a longtime baseball coach, currently with Cheverus. Ken Lynch, fourth from left, South Portland Class of 1979, was a member of the Red Riots’ storied Class A champion his senior year, teaming in the backcourt with 2014 Hall of Fame Inductee Brett Brown. Lynch went on to play at Assumption College before transferring to Bowdoin College. Chris Sawyer, fourth from right, South Portland Class of 1989, scored over 1,000 points in his high school career and went on to star at Bentley College in Massachusetts. Joining the Hall of Fame inductees Sunday were South Portland athletic director Todd Livingston, left, former coach Tony Hamlin, former coach and Hall of Fame member Bob Brown, Dave Cousins, Chris Bolduc, Paul Burnell and current Red Riots coach Kevin Millington. Cape Elizabeth’s Elizabeth “Biz” Houston, Class of 1981, was also inducted. Houston was a standout for the Capers, as well as at Boston College, and later played professionally in Ireland.

