Longtime Falmouth High boys’ basketball coach Dave Halligan earned induction into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 Class Sunday in Bangor. The induction ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic. Halligan, left, being inducted by his predecessor and longtime Falmouth athletic director Cooper Higgins, is a Falmouth High graduate and has won 545 games since taking over the program in 1987, has captured eight regional titles and six state championships, including three in Class C, two in Class B and another in Class A. Halligan has also won 404 games and a dozen state titles leading the Falmouth boys’ soccer program and if you factor in his time as Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ soccer coach and a two-year stint as Falmouth’s softball coach, he has well over 1,000 victories total. Also inducted Sunday was former Freeport boys’ basketball coach Bryce Beattie, who led the Falcons to state titles in 1959, 1960 and 1964.

