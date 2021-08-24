Police have located the body of a Westbrook woman who had been reported missing.

Sylvie Markiewicz, 53, was last seen Monday morning, said Westbrook police Capt. Steven Goldberg. She was reported missing after she didn’t go to work that day as expected.

“Her death is not considered suspicious,” Goldberg said in a written statement. “Out of respect for the family, no further information is being released at this time.”

Police sought the public’s help in locating Markiewicz on Tuesday afternoon and announced a few hours later that her body had been found.

