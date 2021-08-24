PORTLAND – Brian William McAdams, 61, passed away on August 21, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

He was the beloved husband of Maureen A. McAdams.

He was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on March 8, 1960, a son of the late William McAdams and Doris (Vachon) Winters.

Brian was a go-to source for anything related to cars and motorcycles. At the age of 13 he bought his first car and from then on cars became his passion. One of his proudest moments was getting his project featured in a magazine. The headline said, “I’d rather be turning a wrench than writing a check!” His other passions included an unconditional love for dogs, nature, music especially classic rock, and teaching himself to play guitar.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: son- Brian F McAdams of Peabody, Ma; daughter- Alycia M McCoy and her husband Michael McCoy of Merrimac, Ma; grandchild- Owen McCoy; and brother- David McAdams; also some aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.

For all those fortunate to have connected with him, he will be truly missed.

Services will be held in private at dates to be determined.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website: http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American

Lung Association.

http://www.lung.org

