KENNEBUNKPORT – Lark Hotels, a development and management company with 30-plus boutique hotels on the East and West coasts, announced the opening of AWOL Kennebunkport this summer. This second AWOL location (the first debuted in Provincetown in 2018) is located at 34 Maine St. (formerly the Maine Stay Inn), a short walk from Kennebunkport’s Village Green and Dock Square.

According to an Aug. 23 news release from Lark Hotels, “The retreat features the historic Captain Walker house with six suites, eleven new cabin suites, and grounds featuring centuries old pine, elm, balsam fir, and birch trees, along with wild Maine blueberry bushes, ferns and other native flora.

“Nestled away in one of Kennebunkport’s most historic neighborhoods, AWOL KPT is just a brief stroll to the harbor and lively Dock Square, and a short bike ride to several local beaches, yet it feels as if it is tucked into the woods miles from the village. A departure from the expected and traditional Kennebunkport accommodation, AWOL offers a relaxed modern approach to the Maine experience by inviting guests to relish in the serenity of escape but also the opportunity to be part of a collective experience; a chance to combine solitude with connection.

“The rustic cabin exteriors, juxtaposed with the modern interiors, featuring all natural materials, helps accentuate the natural beauty of the wooded setting. AWOL is a juxtaposition of a quiet retreat and sense of serenity while at the same time being only steps from the vibrant core of Kennebunkport.”

Onsite cabin suites offer indoor fireplaces; some offer Japanese soaking tubs. The hotel’s historic main house features porch suites, fireplace suites and a deluxe cupola suite featuring access to a light-filled sitting area in the original observatory overlooking Kennebunkport.

“Because of our exceptional location, guests at AWOL Kennebunkport can be in the middle of the action, but feel like they’re in the middle of nowhere. We carefully designed this retreat to offer many private spaces but also opportunities to enjoy the company of other travelers.” said Rob Blood, Lark Hotels president and Elder & Ash partner, in the email. “Like our sister hotel in Provincetown, AWOL KPT invites guests to come as they are and to escape the ordinary. We’re excited to introduce AWOL to the community and for our guests to embrace all of the amazing attractions that Kennebunkport offers.”

According to the news release, “Massachusetts-based design firm, Elder & Ash, outfitted the hotel with modern comfort that accents the Maine woods’ natural beauty. Rooms and cabin suites are sultry and relaxed in a natural, no frills way with a color palette of sandy neutrals, grassy earth tones, and white and grey accents. Custom white oak beds and built in sectionals, gas fireplaces with cement surrounds, and art by Brooklyn painter Alex Soffer are the centerpieces of each suite.”

Some of the property’s cabin options are pet-friendly, with exterior entrances for easy coming and going. In addition to its convenient positioning blocks from Dock Square, amenities at AWOL Kennebunkport include complimentary breakfasts, personalized concierge services, private decks, working fireplaces, Japanese soaking tubs, bicycles and beach chairs for guest use, and more.

For more information, visit larkhotels.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous