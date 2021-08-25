If you had an opportunity to save a human life, with no harm to your own, would you do it?
Think of a 6-year-old child, cancer ravaging his body, who has to be out in public. Maybe he is on his way to the hospital or to see a doctor. Maybe he just needed to leave his home to feel like a “normal” kid for an hour or so. He is sitting on a park bench, too weak to play, but eager to sit and watch other children play.
Along comes the anti-masker, refusing to wear a mask, as it “violates my constitutional rights.” Unbeknownst to them, they are carrying the virus. They have no symptoms and have not been tested. (Why would they, with no symptoms?)
They sit next to this masked boy on the park bench, or maybe next to his vaccinated, unmasked mother. The spectators exchange small talk and watch the children play. After 20-30 minutes, the mask opponent is on their way, none the wiser. A day later, the mother has the virus, with no symptoms, and passes it on to her son. He gets sick – very sick. He ends up in the hospital, fighting for his life.
If wearing a mask could have prevented this, would you have done it? I know I would have. In a heartbeat.
Barb Childs
North Waterboro
