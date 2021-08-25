Greg Kesich’s Aug. 22 column suggested that the hardhat that U.S. Rep Jared Golden wore at an event at the Piscataqua River Bridge was part of “a costume” and “just for show.”
The fact is, that hardhat was given to the congressman by a proud member of the Laborers’ International Union, representing the dozens of tradespeople rebuilding that bridge – some of the 500,000 Laborers across America working to keep our nation’s roads, bridges and critical infrastructure safe. That hardhat represented not only the livelihoods of our members and their families, but also the backbone it takes for representatives such as Golden to stand up for working Mainers in the face of typical Washington, D.C., political gamesmanship.
Maine has a C minus on its latest infrastructure report card, with 315 bridges and 1,438 miles of highway in poor condition. The bipartisan infrastructure framework that passed the Senate with broad support and is awaiting House action would mean at least $1.3 billion for Maine’s highways, $225 million for bridge replacement, $100 million for broadband, $390 million for water infrastructure and $74 million for our airports. But this legislation, the decade of good jobs that come with it and the safety of Maine’s infrastructure are being held hostage because politicians are using it as leverage, shackling it to an unrelated spending bill that has yet to be negotiated.
While we in Maine and New England are ready for the Pats to kick off their season, we don’t much like being part of a game of political football with those in Washington. The bipartisan infrastructure framework is ready now. Our hundreds of skilled laborers in Maine and 500,000 more across the country – with their hardhats – are ready now. We know our crumbling infrastructure can’t wait. Congress would do well to follow Rep. Golden’s lead on this issue and act immediately so we can get to work.
Joseph Bonfiglio
business manager, Laborers’ International Union,
Massachusetts & Northern New England District Council
Hopkinton, Mass.
